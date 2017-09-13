Toss 'deficient' segregation law, court urged

TORONTO — Allowing a warden to place inmates in solitary confinement without any meaningful review of the decision is an unconstitutional measure, even if it is ostensibly used for the prisoners' protection, a court heard Wednesday.

On the second day of a challenge to Canada's administrative segregation regime, a civil rights lawyer said correctional authorities must be forced to find alternatives to the "vicious cycle" of inmate isolation.

The best way to do that, Michael Rosenberg told Superior Court, is to strike down the current "structurally deficient" law.

"Current safeguards do not provide a level of procedural fairness that is commensurate with the extreme deprivation of liberty," said Rosenberg, who speaks for the Canadian Civil Liberties Association.

"A warden is making a decision to segregate…and then a warden is being asked to review his or her own decision."

Administrative segregation is used when an inmate is at risk of harm from others or poses a risk to the security of the prison. It entails spending up to 23 hours a day without any meaningful human contact.

The liberties association and the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry Societies want the court to impose a 15-day cap on extreme isolation, saying severe psychological harm can occur even in as little as two days.

Associate Chief Justice Frank Marrocco frequently interjected, suggesting Correctional Service Canada is between a rock and hard place in dealing with inmates who need protecting from fellow prisoners or who are themselves prone to violence.

"You don't design a system around those extreme situations," Rosenberg said.

Segregation might be justified in some cases, Rosenberg said, but inmates should in general be isolated in a more humane fashion.