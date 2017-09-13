Six Nations Police investigate attempted child luring

Six Nations Police are looking for a man accused of attempting to lure a young girl.

Police received a report Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. that a man standing in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons restaurant asked a 15-year-old girl to get into a white Ford Econo van. Inside the van were two other men looking at her.

Frightened by the men, the girl went inside the Tim Hortons and stood near some adults until the men left after being served.

The men left in the van last seen travelling north on Chiefswood Road.

The girl described all three men as Asian. No other description of the men was provided.

Police learned the suspect van had returned to the Tim Horton the next day at 6:30 a.m. Officers stopped the van to find there were several men inside. Only two spoke English.

The officers were unable to determine if any of the occupants were involved in the luring incident the day before. Police discovered the men were migrant workers employed by a local tobacco farm on First Line Road.

The tobacco farmer has been cooperative with police as they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Six Nations Police at 519-445-4191.

