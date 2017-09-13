NDP propose new addictions ministry

TORONTO — Ontario's New Democrats want to set up a standalone ministry to bolster the province's mental heath and addictions services.

NDP leader Andrea Horwath says her party has proposed a private member's bill that would the create the new Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions if adopted by the legislature.

The new ministry would be charged with cutting wait lists and streamlining services across the province.

Horwath says the government has not taken action on recommendations made in 2010 by an all-party select committee that investigated the issue.