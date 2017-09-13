Cop who had cocaine in wallet appears before tribunal

TORONTO — A Toronto police officer who pleaded guilty to a criminal charge after cocaine was found in his wallet is expected to plead guilty to misconduct.

Det.-Const. Kirk Blake, who now faces two charges under the Police Services Act, made a brief appearance before a police tribunal Wednesday.

The matter was pushed back to Nov. 21, a hearing the prosecution says will involve a guilty plea and submissions.

Police initially charged Blake with possession in December after a fellow officer found a small quantity of cocaine in his wallet.