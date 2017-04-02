<p>SIX NATIONS — A small child has been transported by air ambulance to McMaster's Children's Hospital after a rollover crash Sunday evening.</p><p>Emergency crews were called to the Chiefswood Road crash scene, north of Second Line, at 5:54 p.m. </p><p>Four people who were travelling in the vehicle were "injured critically," said Rachel Scott, a spokesperson for Ornge. </p><p>However, only the child, believed to be under age 5, was flown to hospital, Scott said.</p><p>The other patients were being transported by land ambulance to local hospitals. </p><p>Six Nations Police, who are investigating the crash, weren't available for comment.</p>