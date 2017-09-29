Recognizing National Senior’s Day at city hall

Acting Mayor Richard Carpenter and Ron Singer, CARP president/chair of the chapter executive committee, Brantford chapter 17, raised the CARP flag at city hall to officially commemorate National Senior’s Day, which takes place on Sunday, Oct. 1.

During the day seniors in Brantford are able to ride Brantford transit for free.

“We’re here to recognize National Senior’s Day,” Singer said prior to raising the flag.

Top priorities of Carp National include shorter surgical wait times, better home care, investor protection and elder abuse, Singer added.