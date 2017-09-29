Unique performance takes people on cross-Canada journey

The Paris Port Dover Pipe Band will be hitting some high notes when it presents its biggest performance to date – Pipe Up.

About 60 performers will highlight music from diverse cultures in the production that features bagpipes, fife and drums, vocalists and Native dance to take people on a journey around Canada in the comfort of the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts.

In addition to about 30 pipers and 14 drummers from the Paris Port Dover Pipe Band, a stage band consisting of a piano, drummer, lead and bass guitarists and four vocalists will also perform on the Sanderson stage.

The 97-minute show with a 15-minute intermission will include visuals created by Adam Hislop of Atomic Spark that will appear on screen as the production unfolds; helping the audience to follow the storyline.

“There’s some unique personal music in there,” pipe major and Paris Port Dover Pipe Band president Gord Black said.

The production opens with original music called Pipe Up We’re Here, a Native flute and a drum. Pipers slowly come onto the stage as the 1812 Fife and Drum Corps walk up the aisles and onto the stage.

“The full thing seems to come in like a finale and at the end of that it fades back into just the solo drummer again; then we kick into the show,” Black said.

“The thing that I was trying to do with this right from the beginning was to try and show how different cultures have got a lot of similarities and how nobody would expect bagpipes to be playing with fifes because fifes are so shrill.”

The sounds all blend together melodiously and songs will be introduced that will likely take people by surprise.

“We’ve created this musical story right through this whole show,” Black said. “Mull of Kintyre will be in it, we’ve also got a Canadiana suite where the music starts in the East Coast with I’s the B’y, that’s one of the tunes, and it eventually progresses through the whole country, up to the west coast with the Log Driver’s Waltz.”