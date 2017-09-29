Memorial golf tournament supports Stedman Hospice

Matt Lehmann, with his sons James and Cooper as well as his sister Lesley, pose with a cheque for the Stedman Hospice representing the proceeds of the second annual Shelley Lehmann Memorial Golf Tournament. Lesley also happens to be the director of development and communications for the hospice.
Matt Lehmann, with his sons James and Cooper as well as his sister Lesley, pose with a cheque for the Stedman Hospice representing the proceeds of the second annual Shelley Lehmann Memorial Golf Tournament. Lesley also happens to be the director of development and communications for the hospice.
Matt Lehmann, with his sons James and Cooper as well as his sister Lesley, pose with a cheque for the Stedman Hospice representing the proceeds of the second annual Shelley Lehmann Memorial Golf Tournament. Lesley also happens to be the director of development and communications for the hospice.