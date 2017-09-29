Sports fund celebrates $2,000 donation

Community 02:51 PM by Sean Allen Brant News

John Easton, representing the Boys of Boxing Day Hockey, presents a $2,000 donation to Brent Gordon of the Arnold Anderson Sports Fund. The Boys were a sponsor of the Arnold Anderson Sports Fund annual Charity Golf Classic held on Sept. 9.

