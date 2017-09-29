Firefighters golf tournament supports Brant health care

The Brant Community Healthcare System (BCHS) Foundation is excited to be the recipient of the 13th annual Brantford Professional Firefighters Association Charity Golf Tournament held Sept. 7 at the Greens at Renton. This tournament raised over $19,500 to support health care in our community. Pictured in the first photo, from left, BCHS Foundation board of directors chair Chris McCurdy and development co-coordinator Amanda Kwist are presented with a cheque from the Brantford Professional Firefighters Association golf organizer Brad Franklin and president Tom Smith.

At the tournament, Cornerstone Capital Financial Group hole-in-one winner Heather McAuliffe generously donated her winnings to the BCHS Foundation. In the second photo, from left, Brantford Professional Firefighters Association vice-president Jerry Mackinnon, McAuliffe, Shannon McMannis of Cornerstone Capital Financial Group, golf organizer Brad Franklin, Christoph Hesmer, and Chris McCurdy, chair of the Brant Community Healthcare System Foundation board of directors, pose with a cheque.