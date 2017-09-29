Golf tournament supports Lansdowne

Abbie Kielbiski, left, a former client of Lansdowne Children's Centre, wanted to give back. She partnered with Ken Bartley of B and B Trade Distribution to raise $5,940 at a charity golf tournament for Lansdowne. Angee Turnbull, Lansdowne Children's Centre's fund development officer, accepted a cheque on behalf of the centre.
Abbie Kielbiski, left, a former client of Lansdowne Children's Centre, wanted to give back. She partnered with Ken Bartley of B and B Trade Distribution to raise $5,940 at a charity golf tournament for Lansdowne. Angee Turnbull, Lansdowne Children's Centre's fund development officer, accepted a cheque on behalf of the centre.
Abbie Kielbiski, left, a former client of Lansdowne Children's Centre, wanted to give back. She partnered with Ken Bartley of B and B Trade Distribution to raise $5,940 at a charity golf tournament for Lansdowne. Angee Turnbull, Lansdowne Children's Centre's fund development officer, accepted a cheque on behalf of the centre.