Cat healthy protocol interests Japan

Cat healthy protocols developed by Canada’s six board-certified feline practitioners have tweaked the interest of veterinarians in Japan.

Two Japanese veterinarians shared their time over two weeks with Dr. Kelly St. Denis at Brantford’s Charing Cross Cat Clinic and a feline practitioner at the Hamilton Cat Clinic to gain a better understanding of the protocols and introduce them to veterinary practices in Japan.

The protocols are used throughout Canada to help Canadian veterinarians improve their feline medicine, St. Denis said.

“That has attracted interest in other countries, including Japan,” she said. “The protocols have actually been translated into Japanese, so they are starting to try to implement them there.”

The protocols address a wide-range of veterinary care for cats from the proper way to vaccinate a cat and when to vaccinate kittens, to pain management, dentistry and surgical care for dentistry, as well as nail care.

“What we’re doing with the protocols is the six specialists will rewrite them every few years based on the most current literature and the most current accepted methods of care for cats, so they do change every few years,” St. Denis said.

One example of that is declawing. While the protocols once addressed pain management for declawing, they now advise against the practice.

“Now we spend more time discussing how to teach cats to scratch appropriate surfaces,” St. Denis said. “Declawing is actually an amputation so we’re amputating the end of every digit on the front paws.

“On the short term of the surgery it’s very painful, even when pain management is given to the cat. In the long term we’re starting to learn that they have long term pain problems…it’s like a human where they can get phantom pain and other neurological problems due to the amputation.”

Dr. Sanae Aizawa said the information gleaned by St. Denis will be presented to the pharmaceutical company that she works for in Japan.