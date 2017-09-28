Colour run bursting with fun

The first colour run in Brantford on Sunday, Sept. 10 was a brilliant display of colours — and a brilliant display of fundraising for the Seniors and Kids Intergenerational Programs (SKIP). The inaugural Brantford Burst sold all 600 participant spots prior to the event, which took place at the Brantford and District Civic Centre. Runners travelled a five-kilometre course, along which volunteers would spray them with a dizzying array of brightly-coloured chalk. SKIP co-ordinates visits to retirement residences by local classrooms, encouraging bonds between youth and seniors. Walter Gretzky, marathoner Krista DuChene and her daughter Leah, and author Zig Misiak helped get the crowd ready to race.