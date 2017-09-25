Lansdowne model attracts worldwide attention

As she gurgled and cooed while playing with toys, seven-month-old Emilia Chernishenko was making quite an impression on her audience.

Born with Down syndrome, young Emilia was making her first visit to the holistic integrated team (HITs) from Lansdowne Children’s Centre that was conducting a play-based assessment as to what services and programs will best benefit her.

Eva Pausenberger, a physiotherapist from Australia, was at the centre for a weeklong visit to observe the team in action.

“It’s been good to talk to a few different staff about their experiences and their feelings about working with the HITs team,” Pausenberger said. “Today I am really looking forward to seeing that play-based assessment in action because we do our initial contacts and initial assessments in different ways.”

Pausenberger – who works with Noah’s Ark Australia as an Early Childhood Intervention Professional - was impressed with the Lansdowne facilities and the fact that respite supervisors are part of the team.

She learned of Lansdowne through an article the centre published.

“We published an article about the initial starting of our HITs pilot,” collaborative team program lead Tamie Aubin, said. “Four years ago we initiated this so it’s been a bit of a change in our model of how we provide services. It’s more of that team approach for families so a family only has to tell their story once.”

The collaboration enables the team to communicate to the family how they can help meet common goals.

Lansdowne’s research was published internationally and it is the second time it has gotten worldwide attention. Two years ago a team from the Rainbow Centre Singapore that was researching a transdisciplinary service, also visited Lansdowne.

“It’s quite exciting,” Aubin said. “(Pausenberger) is not only learning from us, but we’re also learning from what they’re doing as well, just through our conversations.”