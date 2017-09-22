Grannies re-home art for a good cause

One person’s discarded art is another person’s treasure – so the Grand River Grannies found out when they hosted their inaugural Art from the Attic event in April 2016.
About 750 pieces of unwanted artwork that people from Brantford and the County of Brant dug out of their attics and basements were donated to the sale.
It allowed the Grand River Grannies to raise $8,500 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation that provides support to sub-Saharan African grandmothers and the 15 million HIV/AIDS orphans in their care.
The Grand River Grannies will host their second Art in the Attic event with the hopes of making another large donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation as African grandmothers now struggle to meet the increasing demands of their charges – many are now in their teens.
“There are a lot of teenagers now without parents,” Donna Howell said. “Teens are a real concern for us in Africa right now. Teenagers don’t want to do HIV meds, they don’t want to do antiretrovirals if there isn’t a group that they can talk to and is like them.”
The need for programs geared towards teenagers in Africa is great, she added.
Another 100 pieces of art leftover from last year’s sale were donated to Grandmothers Embrace in Toronto for their art sale. That group raised another $7,500 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.
Donated art is appraised by Bert Dorpmans of McMaster Gallery in Dundas and then sold for a fraction of the appraised price.
“I’ve had some great success stories,” Dorpmans said. “In Hamilton, in a shoebox in an attic, I found a little David Milne etching and the lady was lovely, she said ‘Oh Bert, you can have that.’ I said no, let’s sell that at auction, it’s big money.
“It was the second highest price for a print sold at auction. It got $36,000 for a little etching. We’ve found a few Lawren Harris’ over the years, which is also big money.”
Dorpmans suggested people wanting to get rid of unwanted art have it appraised before doing so.
“Sometimes there are great things hiding in attics, in cellars; mom and dad when they are downsizing sometimes act too fast to throw things out,” he said.
The best 15 to 20 pieces of donated art will be hung in Glenhyrst Art Gallery prior to the sale and will be sold by blind auction.
“People bring us gifts; things that they have loved that they just don’t have a place for anymore,” Howell said. “We get very well-loved pieces and stories with the pieces. The whole idea is finding new homes for loved things.”
Frames will also be available for sale this year and will include suggestions for repurposing by Painted Out in St. George.
The Art from the Attic sale begins Thursday, Sept. 28 and runs until Sunday, Oct. 1. It is held at The Cottage on the grounds of Glenhyrst Art Gallery.
“We have a wonderful partnership with Glenhyrst,” Howell said. “They are just amazing to work with.”
The sale runs from noon until 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday; from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
For more information visit www.grandrivergrannies.com or email donna_howell33@hotmail.com.
