Grannies re-home art for a good cause

One person’s discarded art is another person’s treasure – so the Grand River Grannies found out when they hosted their inaugural Art from the Attic event in April 2016.

About 750 pieces of unwanted artwork that people from Brantford and the County of Brant dug out of their attics and basements were donated to the sale.

It allowed the Grand River Grannies to raise $8,500 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation that provides support to sub-Saharan African grandmothers and the 15 million HIV/AIDS orphans in their care.

The Grand River Grannies will host their second Art in the Attic event with the hopes of making another large donation to the Stephen Lewis Foundation as African grandmothers now struggle to meet the increasing demands of their charges – many are now in their teens.

“There are a lot of teenagers now without parents,” Donna Howell said. “Teens are a real concern for us in Africa right now. Teenagers don’t want to do HIV meds, they don’t want to do antiretrovirals if there isn’t a group that they can talk to and is like them.”

The need for programs geared towards teenagers in Africa is great, she added.

Another 100 pieces of art leftover from last year’s sale were donated to Grandmothers Embrace in Toronto for their art sale. That group raised another $7,500 for the Stephen Lewis Foundation.

Donated art is appraised by Bert Dorpmans of McMaster Gallery in Dundas and then sold for a fraction of the appraised price.

“I’ve had some great success stories,” Dorpmans said. “In Hamilton, in a shoebox in an attic, I found a little David Milne etching and the lady was lovely, she said ‘Oh Bert, you can have that.’ I said no, let’s sell that at auction, it’s big money.

“It was the second highest price for a print sold at auction. It got $36,000 for a little etching. We’ve found a few Lawren Harris’ over the years, which is also big money.”