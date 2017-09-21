Andrew Kojelis hosts 19th annual Save Sudan bash

When Andrew Kojelis sets out to do something, he doesn’t do it in a half-hearted way.
It’s been 19 years since the mentally-challenged Brantford man took up a cause to raise money for the impoverished citizens of South Sudan.
After watching a 100 Huntley Street episode hosted by Brantford minister Cal Bombay, Kojelis decided he would ask for loonies and toonies for his birthday instead of cards or gifts and donate the money so Sudanese people could afford the tools needed to become self-sustaining.
Every year since, he — with a lot of help from his mother Anne and brother James — has held a Save Sudan birthday bash with donations going to Bombay’s Harvest Sudan charity.
To date, Kojelis has raised just over $160,000.
“That’s really something remarkable, I think,” Anne said. “He hopes to go out at $200,000, which would be a pretty tough call … but he thinks it’s very possible.”
Kojelis, who just turned 43, has received many awards over the years for his efforts, including the Ontario Volunteer Service Award; the Caring Canadian Award; the Diamond Jubilee Medal; the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers; and, most recently, the Canada 150 coin.
At the Canada 150 awards ceremony, Anne was reunited with a teacher that was on Kojelis’ Special Education Team when he was in public school.
“We had to go in front of them every year and they always thought they were going to decide what Andrew was going to do and what he wasn’t going to do,” Anne said. “This man was the only one who ever gave me any encouragement. Everyone else on that team always said ‘he couldn’t, he wouldn’t, he would never.’
“But Bob Peever was different and I sure appreciated his encouragement … it was nice to know that somebody realized we were trying to do what was best for Andrew. I was very, very grateful.”
Over the years, changes were made in the school system and students with mental and physical challenges were accepted into the mainstream education system.
“If Andrew hadn’t been mainstreamed, he’d be running around here with his little blanket and his teddy bear, but because he’s been socialized so well, that doesn’t happen,” Anne said.
This year’s 19th annual Save Sudan bash will be one of the last. The family has agreed to cap the event at 20 years.
Phil Callaway, a comedian from Alberta, will be this year’s entertainment.
“Andrew has seen him on TV over the years and we never thought we could get him but when Andrew decides that he wants something, usually he gets it,” Anne said. “It was because of the man upstairs; it was God.”
Bombay’s office was instrumental in helping to acquire Callaway due to a past acquaintance on 100 Huntley Street.
A barbecue of hotdogs and hamburgers by Strodes will be followed by birthday cake by Abigail’s Bake Shop after Callaway’s performance that Anne dubbed “clean not crude”.
The public is invited to attend the free event but is forewarned — be sure to have a supply of loonies and toonies on hand to donate to Andrew’s cause.
Andrew’s 19th annual Save Sudan bash will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Paris on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon.
Andrew is already planning his 20th and final birthday bash with the goal of hosting it at the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts.
“We figure we should go out with a bang,” Anne said. “We’re hoping for a big, big name that will fill the place. Andrew thinks that would be appropriate.”
