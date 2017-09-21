Andrew Kojelis hosts 19th annual Save Sudan bash

Over the years, changes were made in the school system and students with mental and physical challenges were accepted into the mainstream education system.

“If Andrew hadn’t been mainstreamed, he’d be running around here with his little blanket and his teddy bear, but because he’s been socialized so well, that doesn’t happen,” Anne said.

This year’s 19th annual Save Sudan bash will be one of the last. The family has agreed to cap the event at 20 years.

Phil Callaway, a comedian from Alberta, will be this year’s entertainment.

“Andrew has seen him on TV over the years and we never thought we could get him but when Andrew decides that he wants something, usually he gets it,” Anne said. “It was because of the man upstairs; it was God.”

Bombay’s office was instrumental in helping to acquire Callaway due to a past acquaintance on 100 Huntley Street.

A barbecue of hotdogs and hamburgers by Strodes will be followed by birthday cake by Abigail’s Bake Shop after Callaway’s performance that Anne dubbed “clean not crude”.

The public is invited to attend the free event but is forewarned — be sure to have a supply of loonies and toonies on hand to donate to Andrew’s cause.

Andrew’s 19th annual Save Sudan bash will be held at Maranatha Baptist Church in Paris on Saturday, Sept. 30 at noon.

Andrew is already planning his 20th and final birthday bash with the goal of hosting it at the Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts.

“We figure we should go out with a bang,” Anne said. “We’re hoping for a big, big name that will fill the place. Andrew thinks that would be appropriate.”