Artists open their studio doors

“So, grandma’s platter goes to all the grandkids,” Rampone said. “Brides will bring me their grandma’s or great-grandma’s tea pot and I remake it and give them their bridal jewelry from grandma’s stuff.”

Gems, pearls, and crystals added to Rampone’s jewelry come from her grandmother’s collection.

“She passed away in November; she was going to be 100 in March,” Rampone said. “I got all of her jewelry from the Second World War, the depression.”

Cornell, a self-described passionate potter, has been hand-making pottery full-time since 2004. Her beautiful earthen works can be viewed and purchased at her 245 Grand River Ave. studio in Brantford during the tour.

“It’s my retirement gig,” Cornell said.

Her gas-fired pieces are functional and oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe because of the high temperature in which they are fired. Decorative pieces are made from a low-firing process of raku, horsehair, or saggar.

“Those are outdoor firings and they are non-functional, decorative use only,” Cornell said. “They have very glossy glazes; they’re almost metallic-looking.”

Each piece is unique and one-of-a-kind to keep Cornell challenged.

“I kind of have an idea of the work that I want but I never want to do more than one of each at a time, because that’s my creative process,” Cornell said. “It is what my passion is — when I’m potting I’m in my Zen.”

Boldireff is a mixed-media artist located at 107 Alfred St. in Brantford. His works combine vintage images, wallpaper, and fabrics.

Boldireff has a passion for creativity that includes cooking. It is a passion handed down from his mother.

“I realized now after many years that my mother always did decoupage, but she tended to go more of a Russian style,” he said. “I still have pieces to this day but now they are actually cracking so it looks like it was amber brushed. It is amazing to achieve that.”

Boldireff will use a form of decoupage to create lovely pictures.

His high school years in Toronto allowed him to train for half-days in a wide range of medias that he carries forward in many aspects of his life.

“If you can’t express yourself, talk about stress,” Boldireff said. “That’s probably why I do landscaping and I cook; it is all an art form. After suffering from anxiety, art was my saviour.”

Boldireff will take a photograph, photocopy the image, then hand colour or tea stain the image, cut it out and decoupage it onto a canvas.

Brant Studio Tour will run Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information visit brantstudiotour.ca.