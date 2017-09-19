Free flowers for good neighbours

Forest of Flowers will celebrate its third annual Good Neighbours Day by giving away over 300 grower’s choice floral bouquets.

People are encouraged to be a good neighbour by picking up a free bouquet for them and then paying-it-forward by presenting a neighbour, co-worker, friend or family member with a bouquet of their own.

Bouquets will be given out at Forest of Flowers’ 265 King George Rd., Unit 112B, location on Wednesday, Sept. 27, on a first-come, first-served basis while quantities last.

For more information, visit forestofflowersbrantford.com or call 519-752-6200.