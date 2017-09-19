Stedman generosity lives on

Although she passed away in 2014 Mary Stedman’s philanthropic legacy lives on.

Through her generosity aspiring writers attending high school within the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk District School Board boundaries have an opportunity to win one of the largest cash prizes offered exclusively for creative fiction.

The $10,000 prize — broken down into one $3,000 first place prize, two $2,000 second place prizes and three $1,000 third place prizes — is funded through an endowment and estate gift from Stedman.

Stedman served as managing director of Stedman’s Bookstore — established in 1904 on Colborne Street in Brantford by her father Samuel and his brothers — from 1950 to 1974 and was a member of the executive of the Canadian Booksellers Association.

The Stedman brothers went on to create a chain of five-and-10-cent department stores across Canada. The Stedman name has since become synonymous with generosity and community building in Brantford.

“Mary Stedman has given us the privilege and the responsibility of using this gift in a way that benefits the community and promotes learning,” Laurier’s president and vice-chancellor Deborah MacLatchey, said while announcing the Laurier Stedman Prize Monday afternoon in the research and academic centre that Stedman and her sister Ruth helped fund.

“We are proud to honour her legacy in a way that celebrates the arts, recognizes talented youth and builds on the university community connections that are integral to this campus.”

The English program at the Brantford campus Faculty of Liberal Arts will administer the competition. Faculty co-ordinator Ken Paradis is liaising with high school English departments to share details on how students can participate.

The deadline for entries is Dec. 8, 2017. Winners will be announced at a special ceremony in early February.

“Well-crafted stories possess incredible power,” Heidi Northwood, dean of the Faculty of Liberal Arts, said. “Any of us who have read a great work of fiction knows the sense of transformation that can come from reading. The Laurier Stedman Prize celebrates the up-and-coming storytellers among us.