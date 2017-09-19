Vimy Memorial takes your breath away

During the Second World War, the Jeep made it possible to cover any kind of ground in any kind of weather while seldom breaking down.

Allied Supreme Commander, Dwight D. Eisenhower, was quoted as saying the Jeep, Dakota (militarized DC-3 airplane) and the landing craft were instrumental in winning that war.

Jeep is swiftly becoming the most sought-after vehicle FCA offers worldwide, being available in 160 countries with more than 400,000 sold internationally in 2016 alone.

Getting to Vimy began by following the roads through the battlefields of the Somme River in central France.

The route was dotted with quaint villages not much changed from the time of the Great War with hardly 10 kilometres going by without a marker pointing to another Allied cemetery.

A 2017 European spec Jeep Cherokee is shown parked near the entrance to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial atop Hill 145, the highest point of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on July 9, 1917.

One such was a Beaumont-Hamel where the Royal Newfoundland Regiment was slaughtered by German fire in 1916.

Not then a part of Canada, Newfoundland has cemeteries at four other locations, each with a bronze sculpture of a caribou, the emblem of the corps.

One of the most interesting stops was to Lochnager Crater, which is now privately owned but open free to the public.

The British Royal Engineers created it. They dug a total of 19 “mines” below German lines prior to the Battle of the Somme in 1916.

The Lochnager was the largest and was exploded on 7:28 a.m. on July 1, 1916, the first day of the battle. That collapsed the line and created a crater 30 metres (98 ft) deep and 100 metres (330 ft) wide.

Most of my drive was in a Renegade with 1.6-litre diesel engine and front-drive, which is very popular in Europe and built in Italy.

The jaunty interior of the European spec Jeep Renegade is as functional as it is attractive.

A little slow at launch, it nonetheless had a lot of torque, which came in handy on the tight and rolling landscape leading up to northern France.

It was in the Renegade that I drove though a forest glade that opened up the memorial located atop Hill 145, the highest point of the Vimy Ridge.

The monument is set on 11,000 tonnes of concrete. The twin steel reinforced 30-metre high towers are clad in 6,000 tonnes of white limestone brought in from the Adriatic Sea.

It is adorned by 20 large allegorical figures topped by two that represent Peace and Justice.

But the most sobering aspect is the list of names of 11,285 Canadians vaporized in the crucible of World War One who are forever listed as “missing in action, presumed dead.”

Over much of the land that was donated to Canada in perpetuity by the French Government are large stands of trees where there were no trees 100 years ago, all levelled by artillery and mortar fire.

Pockmarked by craters left by explosions, each forest features numerous signs warning that unexploded munitions lie just below the surface.

Much of the 107 hectares of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial is a new forest as the original was obliterated during the war. The sites are liberally dotted with signs like this that says it all.

Being the old inquisitive reporter I am, I asked how the grass was cut and was told Parks Canada has a large flock of sheep that do the job.

But the most chilling part was saved for the last – a march on foot through the original front-line trenches and part of the tunnels where more than 15,000 Canadian soldiers were huddled for up to 36 hours before “going over the top” at 5:30 a.m. on Easter Monday, April 9, 1917, into driving snow and withering German machine gun fire.

You have to see it to believe it, the Canadian and German front lines are only about 25 metres apart, yet it would take 3,600 dead and more then 7,000 wounded before the Canadians won the high ground by noon with the Germans fleeing into the plains below.

Heading back to Paris, I had a lot of time to think about what I saw and experienced, not the least of which was how horrible it must have been just to be there.

The author at the entrance to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial at the highest point of the Vimy Ridge that many see as the day Canada came together as a nation.

Many believe Vimy Ridge was the day that Canada came together as a nation.

The Vimy Memorial is so well kept and presented that it really should be on every Canadian’s bucket list.

For more information to the Veterans Affairs Canada website at veterans.gc.ca.

Go and you’ll return a changed person.