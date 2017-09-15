Voting now open for annual Readers' Choice Awards

Our team at Brant News is once again thrilled with the response we’ve had to date for the eighth annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

Businesses, people, restaurants and organizations have been nominated as the best of the best that our area has to offer.

The full list of nominees for all 300-plus categories is available online at http://BrantNews.CommunityVotes.com.

Now it’s up to you, our readers, to make your vote count!

Voting began Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. and continues until Sunday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m.

We had an overwhelming response this year of more than 55,000 nominations for 13,275 nominees.

You have taken the time to nominate so many deserving businesses and people in our community, but nominating is only half the battle. Now they need your votes.

As you can infer from the numbers, many of our nominees were sent in more than once. We’ve done our absolute best to make sure all nominees appear only once in a category — and have been spelled correctly.

If you catch a repeat online, please contact our central office at 519-758-1157. We will reach out to our third-party contractor responsible for tabulating votes, who can merge duplicate nominees ensuring that no votes are lost. They also have the power to correct any errors in the names without affecting the vote total.

Votes can only be cast online with one vote per email address per day accepted.