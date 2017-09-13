Brantford celebrates volunteers at Canada 150 event

The Sanderson Centre was filled to the brim on Sept. 9 as volunteers and their families packed the building for a celebration of volunteerism.

Hosted by MP Phil McColeman and MPP Dave Levac, the event entitled the Outstanding Citizenship Award Ceremony brought together 150 of Brantford, Brant County and Six Nations volunteers for a celebration of their contributions to the communities they work in.

“What people do and the way they put themselves out, even sometimes putting themselves out to suffer abuse, it’s a testimony to the character and courage of you as the recipients, as the volunteers who deserve to be honoured in our community,” said Brantford Mayor Chris Friel. “There’s no way Brantford, Brant County or Six Nations could function without the incredible volunteer base that we have. I would put Brantford’s generosity, compassion and commitment to volunteerism up against any community in this country because of you.”

The event began with a bagpipe performance from Justin Willson, followed by Joan Minnery singing O’ Canada. It was followed by opening remarks from Frier, McColeman and Levac, before the recipients received medallions in recognition to their contributions to the community.

“We have filled this place and then some,” Levac said. “This 150 represents a body of work that is being done in our community, our province and our country.”

McColeman and Levac took turns on the mic, sharing stories about how they came up with the idea for the ceremony and why it’s important to acknowledge volunteers.

“To all of you who nominated someone sitting in here, thank you for doing that,” McColeman said. “This is Canada’s 150th year since Confederation, we have a lot to celebrate in this wonderful country.”

McColeman also cited his friendship with Levac as something more opposing party politicians should strive for in the purpose of solidarity.

“It’s highly unusual for two individuals who come from two different parties to be elected and be as good of friends as Dave and I are,” McColeman said. “In a way, this is a little bit of a symbol of the co-operation of how we think politics should work. We strive for that everywhere.”



