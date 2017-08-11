<p>Ronald Pomeroy, centre, was the top bidder on two impressive items during the Hockey Night in Brantford charity auction benefiting the Lifetime Achievement Award for Outstanding Volunteerism, held on Tuesday evening at the Brantford Golf and Country Club. Pomeroy took home a signed Bobby Orr jersey, as well as a package that included two tickets to a Toronto Maple Leafs game, two Leafs jerseys, and dinner at the Air Canada Centre. Pomeroy is pictured with LAAOV committee members Brant MP Phil McColeman, left, and Brant MPP Dave Levac following the auction.</p>